Merkel seeks virus restrictions extension into April

FRANKFURT: Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to extend Germany’s partial lockdown into April as the country battles a third wave of the virus, according to a draft seen by AFP on Sunday.

The restrictions would be prolonged until a yet-to-be-determined date in April due to the high rate of infections at present, which are being "accelerated by Covid-19 variants", the document said.

The draft is due to be discussed by Merkel and regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states on Monday. Current restrictions are set to last until the end of March. With the rate of infections fast rising again, health authorities have warned against further easing any restrictions.

The incidence rate on Sunday reached 103.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Robert Koch institute disease control centre. Breaking that 100 per 100,000 marker is in principle meant to trigger new restrictions.

The document from the Chancellor’s office stipulates that contacts inside buildings "must be avoided where possible because of the increased risk of infection". While many workers in businesses can work from home, for those who have to got to their workplace "at least two rapid (Covid) tests a week" should be indispensable, it says.

The plan also moots the possibility for regions "opening individual spaces to the public", but requiring negative Covid tests and contact tracing for users. Cross-border travel should be limited to the strict minimum and combined with quarantine requirements and a negative test before any return to Germany.

On Wednesday’s, Merkel’s administration urged Germans to be responsible during the pandemic and not to travel to the popular Spanish island of Mallorca over the Easter break, even as airlines have piled on hundreds of flights to meet surging demand.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinian health workers, the elderly, and patients with cancer or kidney disease were set to get Covid-19 vaccines from Sunday as the health ministry ramped up its inoculation campaign.

The rollout came days after some 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses arrived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank via the Covax scheme of the World Health Organisation. Cases of Covid-19 have spiked in the enclave in recent weeks, sparking a flood of patients hospital officials say they are struggling to treat.

Palestinians in the West Bank and the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip have had limited access to vaccines compared to Israelis, roughly half of whom have received the recommended two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Israel has resisted calls from rights groups and the United Nations to innoculate all Palestinians, saying the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority is responsible for obtaining vaccines.

The Israeli army says it has vaccinated some 100,000 Palestinian workers who have permits to enter Israel and West Bank Jewish settlements. About 60,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine have reached Gaza from the United Arab Emirates.

Those deliveries were orchestrated by prominent Palestinian political figure Mohammed Dahlan, a rival of president Mahmoud Abbas exiled in Abu Dhabi.

The Palestinian Authority is waiting for another 100,000 doses from China. Abbas on Saturday published a photograph of himself getting vaccinated. It was not clear when the picture was taken.

The Palestinian health ministry said in early March that top Palestine Liberation Organisation officials over the age of 65 had been given shots. Abbas is 85. As of Sunday, 2,416 people had died of Covid-19 in the West Bank and Hamas Islamist-controlled Gaza Strip.

Another 221,500 were reported infected cross the two Palestinian territories. In Israel, more than 6,000 people have died of Covid-19, but the infection rate has plummeted and only about 18,300 people were sick with Covid-19 on Sunday, the Israeli Ministry of Health reported.

The Palestinian vaccine campaign comes ahead of the first Palestinian election in 15 years. Legislative elections are scheduled for May 22 and a presidential vote for the end of July. Meantime, Churches in Manila will be closed, eating inside restaurants banned and leisure travel outside the Philippine capital curbed under new coronavirus rules unveiled on Sunday as the country battles a resurgence in infections.

The number of new cases has exceeded 7,000 for three days in a row -- the highest since the start of the pandemic -- taking the country’s caseload to more than 663,000 and straining hospitals. Around half of the active cases are in Metro Manila where many of the 12 million inhabitants live in poor and overcrowded neighbourhoods.

In a related development, Britain on Sunday warned the European Union against halting exports of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines if the bloc did not receive promised deliveries first, saying the move would be "counter-productive".

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said "the world is watching" how the EU responds to a shortfall in deliveries of the inoculation from the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant, and that Brussels’ reputation was at stake.

His comments follow EU chief Ursula von der Leyen again threatening on Saturday to impose an export ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine unless the company delivers more of the 90 million doses it agreed to supply in the first quarter of 2021.