Pro-Kurdish MP arrested

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Sunday arrested a pro-Kurdish opposition MP who had refused to leave parliament for several days after his seat was revoked, his party said.

Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu "was brought out by force while he was in pyjamas and slippers" by "nearly 100 police officers", the leftist Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said in a statement. The parliament had on Wednesday revoked the seat of Gergerlioglu, an outspoken rights defender, and his accompanying immunity from prosecution after a court upheld a controversial conviction over a social media post.

Gergerlioglu was handed a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for spreading "terrorist propaganda" online. Gergerlioglu has rejected the accusations, and his expulsion from parliament was criticised by numerous campaign groups and Western governments.

He had remained holed up in a room in the parliament since Wednesday. The HDP tweeted a photo of him being escorted out of the room, wearing a black T-shirt. "You used to be able to see this kind of scene in the 1990s. Unfortunately nothing has changed," Gergerlioglu said during his arrest, according to comments reported by his party. His remark referred to a decade marked by a flaring of the Kurdish conflict in southeastern Turkey, when several pro-Kurdish MPs were arrested.

The HDP, the third largest party in the Turkish parliament, has been under a constant crackdown since 2016 with the arrest of several of its lawmakers and leaders, including its charismatic co-chair Selahattin Demirtas.