Mon Mar 22, 2021
AFP
March 22, 2021

Russia’s US envoy returns to Moscow

World

AFP
March 22, 2021

Moscow: Russia’s ambassador to the United States landed in Moscow on Sunday after being recalled for emergency consultations over the worst crisis in relations with the United States in years. US President Joe Biden on television earlier this week called the Russian leader a "killer" spurring a terse quip from Vladimir Putin who responded that, "it takes one to know one".

