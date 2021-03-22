close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 22, 2021

Regime fire kills five civilians in Syrian hospital

World

AFP
March 22, 2021

ATAREB, Syria: Regime artillery fire killed five civilians including a child when it hit a hospital entrance in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The attack on the northwestern town of Atareb came despite a Russian-Turkish ceasefire since March 2020 supposed to protect the wider Jihadist-held stronghold. It "hit the courtyard and main entrance of the hospital inside a cave, killing five civilians including a child and a hospital employee," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Latest News

More From World