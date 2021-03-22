Regime fire kills five civilians in Syrian hospital

ATAREB, Syria: Regime artillery fire killed five civilians including a child when it hit a hospital entrance in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib on Sunday, a war monitor said.

The attack on the northwestern town of Atareb came despite a Russian-Turkish ceasefire since March 2020 supposed to protect the wider Jihadist-held stronghold. It "hit the courtyard and main entrance of the hospital inside a cave, killing five civilians including a child and a hospital employee," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.