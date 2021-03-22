Short film stars Faizan Sheikh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Another short film, “Kahaani”, starring Faizan Sheikh and Maryam Noor, a great example of how one has the power to decide whether to function according to their morals or not, in any phase of life. The story revolves around a man and his wife. Executive producer, Seemeen Naveed, when asked about this short-film, went on to say, "This film is a great example of how one has the power to decide whether to function according to their morals or not, in any phase of life.”