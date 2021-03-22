65 illegal arms cases registered in February

LAHORE: Dera Ghazi Khan District police registered 65 cases against illegal arms during the month of February, 2021.

During the last month, Dera Ghazi Khan District police registered 23 cases against drug dealers, six cases against gamblers and arrested 77 proclaimed offenders. performance: District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report here on Sunday. Over 69 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and more than 380 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities.

During the last week, 237 personnel of Dolphin Squad, 23 of Security Division and 30 personnel of Police Lines security duty were given fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 4,317 accused from district Lahore and 36 accused from other districts safely in various courts.