PDM criticised

Lahore: PTI Central Punjab Deputy Information Secretary Rana Akthar Hussain has said the meetings of Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz and Fazalur Rehman meetings will bear no fruits as PDM is scattered now.

“After PPP’s refusal to resign from parliament, these political parties are now hiding their faces,” the PTI leader said. The opposition can’t dare to hold sit-in or long march, he said. While talking to the media on Sunday, Rana Akthar Hussain said the PTI government was stable and strong. PTI is now in a better position to pass laws with its majority in National Assembly and Senate with the help of its allies, he said.