Wheelie-doers warned of action

LAHORE: The City Traffic Police (CTP) have devised a plan to crack down on wheelie-doers by deploying special teams in all circles of the city on the Pakistan Day (tomorrow).

The traffic police would deploy additional force on the main roads, including Canal Road, DHA Main Boulevard and near Wagah Border to stop the youngsters involved in wheelie. The CTP would continue its crackdown on underage driving, wheelie-doing and rash driving, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid while talking to APP here.

He said that the city traffic police official would continue patrolling their respective areas and action would be taken against the vehicles without silencers and those using pressure horns.He appealed to parents to check and stop their children from involving in doing wheelie as it was dangerous and resulted in severe accidents.