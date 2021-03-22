LGH launches test to evaluate effects of corona vaccine

LAHORE: A receptor binding domain (spike protein) test has been launched at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), a state-of-the-art central research lab, to test the effects of the corona vaccine and its resistance to the disease.

The World Health Organization in collaboration with the government has provided the latest machine to undertake four tests of jeans. The required kits have been provided with special funds from Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Al-fareed Zafar said as a result of this research work, it would be evaluated that how many more doses of vaccine are required/essential to develop immunity in human body against the virus. Research Director of the lab Dr Ghazala Ruby (PhD), MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Amna Asif, Dr Irfan Malik, Dr Abdul Aziz and others were present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said PGMI is the first public sector institution in the country to realise this need and launch this important mission while maintaining the tradition of innovation and research on the effects of Corona vaccine has also been initiated. He added that it would also enhance knowledge and experience of young doctors regarding the disease. Explaining the details of PCR tests, Dr Ghazala Ruby said, “We are generating a detailed report and it would determine how much the virus affected the patients. So now let’s look at the four effects on human genes in this research work and on the basis of which the doctors are very enthusiastic in treating/handling of corona patients.

Nothing is more important than human life so the present government has issued clear instructions in this regard that whatever funds will be required for the prevention of Corona virus and protection of the lives of people suffering from this disease would be provided at any cost.”