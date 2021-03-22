Wastewater treatment plant land reclaimed

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has continued its operation against illegal occupation of land allotted for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant here on Sunday.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that a joint operation by Wasa Lahore and the district government was started on Sunday in which more than 2,000 kanals of land was cleared from illegal occupation.

He said cultivation was being done illegally on the land allotted for wastewater treatment plant. He said the boundary wall was already constructed around the land but still some groups had started farming on the land. He said the Wasa administration took action on the report of farming on the land. He said the operation would continue till clearance of total land.