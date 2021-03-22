30 more die from corona in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Around 30 patients died from COVID-19 and 2,090 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 5,972, while confirmed cases became 197,177 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 15,149 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,629,254 in the province.
After 5,972 fatalities and recovery of a total of 176,699 patients, including 1,434 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 14,506 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.