Teachers continue protest

LAHORE: A number of schoolteachers continued their protest outside Chief Minister House here on Sunday demanding unconditional regularisation of services. The protesting teachers have been demanding unconditional regularisation of services of over 11,000 Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) across the province.

They demand that regularisation of their services should not be linked with the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had met a delegation of the protesting teachers on Friday and had assured of taking up the issue with relevant authorities.

LAHORE: The Basic Health Units (BUHs) in Punjab will be switched over to solar power and the government has started solarization of the units. The health department sources told APP on Sunday that BHUs solarization will be made in phases.

The health department had signed an agreement with the Punjab Energy Department for solarization of the BHUs across the province, however initially the Phase 1 and 2 of solarization was started.

The first two phases will be completed by June, the sources added. The services of Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA) had been hired for the complete solarization of the health department and currently the BHUs would be shifted on solar energy.

In the first phase, BHUs in Sargodha, Jhelum and Mandi Bahauddin would be shifted to solar power. This solarization of BHUs would eventually be followed by all other Basic Health Units around the province.