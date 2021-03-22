Man drowns in canal

LAHORE:A 40-year old man drowned in canal near Lal Pul Mugahlpura on Sunday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out the body from the canal. Body, yet to be identified, was shifted to morgue.

Meanwhile, a woman and her minor baby were pulled out alive from the Ravi River. The minor baby, who had suffered injuries, and her mother were shifted to hospital.

Injured boy dies in hospital: A 15-year old boy died in hospital on Sunday, three days after he had received burns in an auto car workshop in the Data Darbar area. The victim was identified as Qasim. Body was handed over to the family.

Body found: A decomposed body of a 60-year old man was recovered from a house in the Manawan area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Munir Ahmed of Sharifpura Manawan. Munir suffering from some medical complications was living alone in the house. Body was shifted to morgue.