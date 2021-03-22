No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:Absence of the government officials to control the artificial price hike seems to be justified in the wake of COVID-19 third wave as open violations of the official rate list continued across the city.

The government officials were assigned to check the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs in the markets and bazaars so the vendors who were already free to overcharge further increased the price list violations.

The price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs4 fixed at Rs213 per kg, while it sold at Rs230 to 250 per kg and chicken meat by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs309 per kg and sold at Rs340 to 380 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs34 to 36 per kg, B-Grade Rs30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, potato white fixed Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg, and C-grade at Rs17 to 19 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was further gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs41 to 43 per kg, and C-grade at Rs37 to 39 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs80 to 85 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs270 to 280 per kg, and Ginger Thai at Rs265 to 270 per kg and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs37 to 39 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Bitter gourd was unchanged at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Spinach farm fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Zucchini farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, and zucchini long by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, both sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per kg, not sold. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs205 to 212 per kg, sold at Rs250. Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, B-grade by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg and cabbage fixed at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg. The price of pea was gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, carrot local gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs40 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs20 to 21 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, sold Rs50 to 60 per kg. Beetroot was unchanged at Rs45 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Mustard leaves fixed at Rs28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 147 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs160 to 240 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category gained by Rs15 per dozen, fixed at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 240 per dozen, and B-category by Rs11 per dozen, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs16 to 17 per piece, sold 15 to 25 per piece. Guava A grade was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 57 to 59 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Musami was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs67 to 115 per dozen sold at Rs140 to 300 per dozen.

Citrus fruit was gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs160 to 165 per dozen, sold at Rs350 per dozen, A grade was fixed at Rs82 to 85 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs55 to 57 per dozen, sold at Rs80 to 140 per dozen.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade at Rs60 to 63 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Melon was fixed at Rs56 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg. Dates Irani fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg and sold at Rs400 per kg.