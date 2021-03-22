Arab author, women’s rights icon Saadawi dies in Cairo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Famed Egyptian author Nawal el-Saadawi, a champion of women’s rights who revolutionised discussions on gender in the Arab world, died on Sunday at the age of 89, Al-Ahram newspaper said.
Saadawi died in a Cairo hospital after suffering a long illness, her family said. A prolific author who shot to fame with widely translated novel "Women at Point Zero" (1975), Saadawi was a fierce advocate for women’s empowerment in Egypt’s deeply conservative and patriarchal society.
With more than 55 books to her name including the taboo-breaking work "Women and Sex", she was briefly jailed by late president Anwar Sadat and also condemned by Al-Azhar, the highest Muslim authority in Egypt.