City Pulse: Viewpoint

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Viewpoint’ until March 24. The show features works by Bilal Khalid, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muneeb Aaqib and Sajid Khan. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
City Pulse: Exotic Holiday
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Asad Kamran and Marium M Habib’s group exhibition titled ‘Exotic Holiday’ from March 25 to April 8. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
City Pulse: Fish Meets Grill
The VM Art Gallery is hosting Veera Rustomji’s solo exhibition titled ‘Fish Meets Grill’ from March 24 to April 11. Call 021-34948088 for more information.