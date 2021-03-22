close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 22, 2021

City Pulse: Viewpoint

Karachi

 
March 22, 2021

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Viewpoint’ until March 24. The show features works by Bilal Khalid, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muneeb Aaqib and Sajid Khan. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

City Pulse: Exotic Holiday

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Asad Kamran and Marium M Habib’s group exhibition titled ‘Exotic Holiday’ from March 25 to April 8. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

City Pulse: Fish Meets Grill

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Veera Rustomji’s solo exhibition titled ‘Fish Meets Grill’ from March 24 to April 11. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Latest News

More From Karachi