City Pulse: Viewpoint

The Koel Gallery is hosting a group exhibition titled ‘Viewpoint’ until March 24. The show features works by Bilal Khalid, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Muneeb Aaqib and Sajid Khan. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

City Pulse: Exotic Holiday

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Asad Kamran and Marium M Habib’s group exhibition titled ‘Exotic Holiday’ from March 25 to April 8. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

City Pulse: Fish Meets Grill

The VM Art Gallery is hosting Veera Rustomji’s solo exhibition titled ‘Fish Meets Grill’ from March 24 to April 11. Call 021-34948088 for more information.