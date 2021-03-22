Two wounded during clash in Essa Nagri

Two people were wounded on Sunday during a clash between two groups in the Essa Nagri area within the limits of the PIB Colony police station.

Panic and fear gripped the locality after the armed clash. The injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Civil Hospital. They were identified as 26-year-old Asadullah, son of Buksh Zada, and Haji Adam, 55, son of Haji Ahmed.

Following the incident, members of one of the groups gathered on the main University Road and blocked it for the traffic in protest, causing a massive traffic jam. Law enforcers reached the site and successfully negotiated with the protesters, after which they dispersed. SHO Saleem Awan said one of the injured persons, Asadullah, was affiliated with a politico-religious party and the other injured man belonged to a rival group.

Police explained that the groups had a dispute and while they were holding negotiations, the clash occurred and they opened fire on each other.