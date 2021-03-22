Sindh gets respite from Covid deaths second time this month

No people have died due to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Sindh. This is the second time this month that the province has gotten respite from deaths due to the viral coronavirus infection. However, 232 more people have tested positive for the disease.

“Fortunately, no death was reported due to Covid-19 in Sindh during the past 24 hours. The province’s death toll due to the coronavirus remained at 4,479,” Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday.

He said that 8,975 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 232 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,212,618 tests, which have resulted in 263,289 positive cases, which means that 8.2 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that 5,080 patients across the province are currently infected: 4,808 are in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 265 at hospitals, while 245 patients are in critical condition, of whom 36 are on life support.

He added that 146 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 253,730, which shows the recovery rate to be 96.3 per cent. He said that out of the 232 fresh cases of Sindh, 90 (or 39 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 32 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 21 from District West, 16 from District Korangi, 15 from District South, and three each from the Central and Malir districts.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 30 new cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Kashmore 14, Larkana 11, Shikarpur nine, Jacobabad and Sanghar seven each, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Matiari six each, Kambar and Naushehroferoze five each, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar four each, Khairpur three, Badin two and Jamshoro one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.