Mon Mar 22, 2021
Promoting inclusion

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to the problems being faced by people with disabilities. They face so many problems during their studies, which, unfortunately, remain ignored. For example, for physically handicapped students, it is near impossible to move in a classroom which is designed without keeping in mind the problems these students may face.

Why are there no facilities for these people? Shouldn’t we create an inclusive environment for them? The prime minister is requested to pay attention to this important issue.

Maira Pasha

Karachi

