The country was barely on its feet when the third wave of the coronavirus arrived in the country and paused all activities. This time, the strain of the virus is even more lethal and is expected to cause even more damage.
The authorities are requested to take the virus seriously and take necessary steps to contain its spread.
Muhammad Kaleem
Mardan