‘No room’ to change decision on Senate opposition leader: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said there was “no room” to change the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decision to appoint the Senate opposition leader from her party as it was a consensus decision that was already made in principle.

Maryam made the remarks while speaking to reporters alongside PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman after his visit to Jati Umra, where he met, besides Maryam, Hamza Shahbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Iqbal Jhagra and Perwaiz Rasheed.

Maryam said it was decided during a PDM meeting held at the residence of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that all PDM parties would vote for and support Yousuf Raza Gilani as the chairman Senate, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as deputy chairman, while the leader of the opposition would be from the PML-N.

She added that a decision in principle had been made and “regardless of the win or loss of anyone, there is no room for change in this decision”, and she hoped that “all parties” would adhere to this decision in principle.

She said a win or loss was not discussed as a factor for any change in the decision. “I am sure [anyone who opposes this] can be convinced that when a decision in principle is made, there is no need to revisit it,” Maryam said, without specifying which party she was referring to.

The press conference comes days after the PPP, the JUI-F and the PML-N had a contentious meeting, in which former president Asif Zardari linked resignations to the return of Nawaz Sharif, and his party requested time for its central executive committee to decide whether it would go ahead with the move.

In her media talk, Maryam also said, in response to a question, that the PML-N and the JUI-F “can definitely” mount a public agitation campaign and rallies on their own. “The PML-N and JUI-F have big followings and we are not in need of anyone else, however, it would be better that the entire opposition remains united on the demand of the masses, adding that PDM together should represent the aspirations of the masses.

On the occasion, Maryam said the future of Imran Khan is not linked with the PDM, but the future of Imran Khan and his “fake government” is linked with his performance. She said the “incompetence and ineligibility” of Khan “has engulfed the whole country and he has to answer of this” and that the PDM “will not give any leverage to government at any occasion”.

Before Maryam, Maulana Fazl spoke, and he insisted that the PDM “is united and matters are under control and we will move forward together”. He, however, said nine parties in the PDM “are of same thought”, adding that “we request PPP to respect the viewpoint of nine parties”.

He added he was awaiting the decision of the PPP’s CEC. “We will be ready to consider the arguments of PPP. We will discuss our matters with PPP in a conducive environment so the PDM not only remains united, but also remains effective and we will move forward in an effective manner.”

Maulana Fazl also said PDM workers “in the hundreds of thousands” will accompany Maryam Nawaz on her National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hearing on March 26. He said: “NAB is a puppet organisation. NAB has approached the court for cancellation of Maryam Nawaz’s bail on the grounds that she speaks against institutions. “NAB has not been established to root out corruption, but was established for the service of the other institutions.”

NAB has summoned Maryam on March 26 to respond in a case pertaining to acquisition of land in Raiwind as well as the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. Maryam later spoke to a PML-N youth convention where she made a defiant speech against the anti-graft body and the government.

“They have summoned me the very day the long march was (previously) scheduled,” she said. She added that if NAB had a “shred of evidence [against her]”, they would have flashed a paper confidently before people and not declared in court that they want her bail cancelled because she was “speaking out”.