Two drown in Khanpur dam, three rescued

HARIPUR: Two picnickers drowned while three others were rescued when a motorcar carrying five tourists fell in the Khanpur dam reservoir here on Sunday.

Police said that the motorcar skidded off the road and fell in the reservoir near old Khanpur village. The rescue workers and local divers rescued three of the drowning tourists while two went missing whose dead bodies were later fished out after an effort of one hour. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Abdullah and Muhammad Waseem while those rescued included Noshad Qamar, Raja Asif and Seher Bibi.