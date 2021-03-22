NOWSHERA: Muhammad Ahsan Paracha popularly known as Hassan Ustad passed away on Sunday.

Funeral prayers for the deceased were held the same day and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Nowshera Kalaan.

People from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

The deceased was brother of Amir Paracha and Asim Paracha, father of Maulana Aitzaz Ahsan and cousin of Nowshera Press Club president Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha.

Qul for the deceased would be held at Mohallah Parachgan in Nowshera Kalaan tomorrow (Tuesday).