6 defend thesis

HARIPUR: Six scholars from the Islamic Studies department of the University of Haripur have completed the defence of their thesis during the last three days, says a press release issued from the office of Deputy Registrar here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Hayat Khan and Muhammad Naeem Jan completed their thesis under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr. Junaid Akbar while Assistant Professor Dr. Ikram Ullah supervised the thesis of scholars Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Noman, and Faisal Iqbal.