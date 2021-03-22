close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

6 defend thesis

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

HARIPUR: Six scholars from the Islamic Studies department of the University of Haripur have completed the defence of their thesis during the last three days, says a press release issued from the office of Deputy Registrar here on Sunday.

According to a press release, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Hayat Khan and Muhammad Naeem Jan completed their thesis under the supervision of Assistant Professor Dr. Junaid Akbar while Assistant Professor Dr. Ikram Ullah supervised the thesis of scholars Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Noman, and Faisal Iqbal.

Latest News

More From Peshawar