SOPs compliance week observed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: In pursuance of the directions from the National Command and Control centre (NCOC) and the KP government, Covid-19 SOPs compliance week has been observed in the whole Hazara Division and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented in different sectors.

Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud directed all the deputy commissioners in Hazara to ask the field staff, assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and Road Transport Authority secretary to pay visits to markets, schools, mosques, shopping malls, intra- city transport and offices to observe the week and in case of non-compliance strict action under law may be taken.

The District Administration have Imposed fine of Rs.106,7260/- during enforcement of SOPs in Hazara division . As many as 31134 points were inspected during the campaign.