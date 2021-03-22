World Forest Day marked

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The World Forest Day was marked in Dera here on Sunday.

The Department of Forestry held a function in the Agriculture University. The speakers in the event stressed the need to create awareness among the masses on plantations.

The speakers including Syed Wahid Shah, the head of Department of Forestry, said that ruthless woodcutting in the world was causing environmental degradation and undesired climatic changes . The speakers said that if the issue of climatic changes and environmental degradation was not taken seriously, it would cause serious consequences.