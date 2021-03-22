close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

World Forest Day marked

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The World Forest Day was marked in Dera here on Sunday.

The Department of Forestry held a function in the Agriculture University. The speakers in the event stressed the need to create awareness among the masses on plantations.

The speakers including Syed Wahid Shah, the head of Department of Forestry, said that ruthless woodcutting in the world was causing environmental degradation and undesired climatic changes . The speakers said that if the issue of climatic changes and environmental degradation was not taken seriously, it would cause serious consequences.

Latest News

More From Peshawar