91 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: At least 91 more patients reported positive for the Covid-19 despite complete lockdown in most parts of the district on Sunday.

With the new cases, the number of coronavirus affected patients reached 3,113 in the district.

Briefing media, Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen and District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah said that the number of coronavirus-infected patients were increasing with passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection. They said that more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,113.

They said that 2,515 Covvid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 528 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. They appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.

Meanwhile, the district administration sealed 15 for violating lockdown as part of the government efforts to stem the spread of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The officials raided various bazaars, wedding halls, mosques and filling stations in Jehangira, Akora Khattak and elsewhere in the district and warned the shopkeepers, traders and others against violation of SOPs.