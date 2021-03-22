Police fail to arrest suspect

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have failed to resolve the mystery behind vanishing of a two persons with cash amount despite the registration of a case against him.

It has been over a year that the driver accompanying the cashier took away millions and they have not been arrested yet. In this regard, a citizen Hassan Nawaz Khokhar said, “We have transactions with various companies. In this regard, cashier Hammad Ali, was given Rs220,000. He took the driver Muhammad Javed Ashraf with him. Ali said that he went to a chemist's shop to pay Rs1.5 lakh. “When I came back from the shop, the driver was missing and I searched for him but could not find him.” Kohsar Police Station could not arrest the accused despite registering a case.

Hassan Nawaz Khokhar said that the police take all the data on hiring but when an incident occurs, the police are reluctant to take any action. The higher authorities have to take notice and provide protection to the citizens.