President advocates corona vaccination

Islamabad : President Arif Alvi on Sunday advocated vaccination to fight novel coronavirus.

“It [the vaccine] is given in two doses and takes a few weeks to become effective. In most cases, it is 100% effective and in remaining, the severity of infection is greatly reduced which increases survival rate,” he tweeted.

President Alvi warned the nation to beware of 'those who create doubt, as they know not'.

The president's tweet was posted a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife tested positive for coronavirus. While many people prayed for the premier and his wife's speedy recovery, many cast doubts over the efficiency of the coronavirus vaccine.

PM Imran had been vaccinated a couple of days before he tested positive for the infection.