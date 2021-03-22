Another 7 COVID-19 deaths, 786 cases reported

Rawalpindi: Over 700 cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in a day have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district for seven times since the virus hit the population in Pakistan and it is alarming that for the last four days, the number of patients being tested positive for the illness from the twin cities has been over 700.

In the last 24 hours, the virus claimed another seven lives from the region along with reporting of 786 new cases that is a new record for the fourth highest number of patients tested positive in a day from ICT and Rawalpindi since COVID-19 hit Pakistan.

The highest number of cases in a day from the region, 935, was reported on Saturday while earlier, on June 14 in 2020, as many as 875 new patients were tested positive and on June 7 last year, 787 new patients were reported from twin cities.

According to details, as many as 571 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 51,414 of which 45,381 patients have so far recovered. The virus has claimed four more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 543. The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital jumped to 5,490 on Sunday.

From Rawalpindi district, another 215 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 14,804 of which 12,814 patients have so far recovered. As many as three more patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 692.

The number of active cases of coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi district reached 1,298 on Sunday of which 80 patients were admitted to the healthcare facilities in town while 1,218 confirmed patients were in home isolation.