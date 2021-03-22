Flamengo drop bid to re-sign Rafinha, citing Covid hit

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian champions Flamengo said Saturday they were dropping negotiations to re-sign star defender Rafinha, saying the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic had made the prospective deal “unviable.”

Flamengo had reportedly been in talks since November to bring back Rafinha, who left the Rio de Janeiro club to sign with Greek side Olympiakos in August last year.

But in the latest sign of the turmoil Covid-19 has wrought on football, Flamengo, Brazil’s richest club, said the talks had stalled because of money issues it blamed on the pandemic.

“Rafinha, besides being an excellent player and one of those responsible for the club’s unforgettable conquests in 2019 and 2020, is one of those people we would all like to have on our team,” the club said in a statement.

However, “due to the worsening of the pandemic and the resulting financial uncertainty it has caused, reaching a prospective contract with him... proved unviable,” it added.