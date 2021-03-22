SA-bound squad undergoes third Covid-19 test

ISLAMABAD: All the members of South Africa-bound national squad underwent third PCR test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday that also happened to be an off-day from their training.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that all the players at the camp underwent the Covid-19 testing.

“It was the third test carried out on the cricketers as well as support staff during the last six days. Everybody present in the camp underwent the testing procedure. The results of the tests are expected to be unveiled today (Monday),” the official said.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali is yet to clear two repeated tests therefore he has not joined the team in Lahore yet.

“He will undergo his third test today (Monday) at his residence. If he gets clear all the tests then he will have to spend two days in quarantine upon his arrival in Lahore before undergoing yet another test.”

Hasan was earlier tested positive on March 16 but later reported negative. Another negative test will help him rejoin the team.

The whole touring squad will undergo final test on March 24 — just two days ahead of team’s departure to South Africa.

Meanwhile, the touring squad will play first practice match on Monday.

“The two practice matches are of utmost importance for us as these would help us get some practice. After reaching South Africa, the team will attend practice session only as there will be no practice match ahead of the start of the series,” the official added.