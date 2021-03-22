Flamengo drop bid to re-sign Rafinha, citing Covid hit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian champions Flamengo said Saturday they were dropping negotiations to re-sign star defender Rafinha, saying the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic had made the prospective deal “unviable.”
Flamengo had reportedly been in talks since November to bring back Rafinha, who left the Rio de Janeiro club to sign with Greek side Olympiakos in August last year.