Baseball meeting

LAHORE: President Pakistan Federation Baesball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and Bench Coach Arif Shahzad met Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad to discuss baseball development in Qatar.

Fakhr briefed the Ambassador about baseball development in Pakistan. He said that PFB organised Dubai Baseball Cup 2017 in which national teams of Pakistan and India participated.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitue to PFB for the development of baseball in Qatar. He said that Qatar government is keen to organise Asian Games in Qatar and that baseball will be included in the sports programme of Qatar. "We will contact PFB very soon to prepare the national baseball team of Qatar. In addition, we will try to build a baseball atadium in Qatar," he said.