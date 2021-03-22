Races at LRC postponed

LAHORE: The stewards of Lahore Race Club postponed the races on Sunday with instructions to all the owners, trainers and fans to have themselves vaccinated against coronavirus for entry in the club.

An official of the LRC informed 'The News' that the step was taken to prepare well for the coming important Queen Elizabeth II Cup and Challenge Cup, slated for March 28. "Anybody above age 60 who did not get vaccinated will not be allowed entry in the club premises," he said.

"We are however very grateful of the owners, trainers and fans for following SOPs," he added.

On the 29th winter meeting 2020-21 of LRC had a card of seven races with Ikram Mahmood Memorial Cup being the main segment of the day.