Usman takes giant step towards retaining Olympic berth

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier equestrian Usman Khan on Sunday overcame another hurdle and took a giant step towards retaining his Olympics seat when he finished fourth to achieve Minimum Qualification Requirement (MER) in the Australia National Eventing Championship.

“We got the qualifying result MER just now at the Australia National Eventing Championship,” Usman told ‘The News’.

He is now just two steps short of retaining his Olympics berth which he had achieved in 2019 to become the first equestrian of the nation in history to make it to the world’s most prestigious extravaganza.

Usman’s horse Azad Kashmir through which he had qualified in 2019, died last year.

Usman will now feature in the qualifying events in Robertson and Sydney in Ramadan and these events will decide his Olympics fate.

In December last year in Roberston and last month in Sydney he cleared the first two hurdles by claiming MER qualification in eventing.