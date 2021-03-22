Hamza Shikoh Khan wins Atlas Honda Amateur Golf title

KARACHI: Hamza Shikoh Khan of Karachi Golf Club played 72 gross to win the Atlas Honda Amateur Golf Championship 2021 here Sunday at the Arabian Sea Country Club golf course.

Zia Hai of KGC was the runner-up with score of 74 gross.

Chairman and CEO Arabian Sea Country Club Arif Ali Khan Abbasi, President Sindh Golf Association Asad I.A. Khan, Vice President Atlas Honda Yukitoshi Fujisaka (Chief Guest), Secretary Arabian Sea Country Club Jawed Kamran graced the prize distribution ceremony.

Shahvaiz Abbas of Karachi Golf Club won the net title with the score of 64. Ghulam Abbas of KGC was runner-up with score of 67.

Maj. Rizwan Farooq of DHA won the senior gross with a total of 75, while Omar Bangash of KGC was runner-up with 76.

Zia Khan of Gul Mohar Golf Club won the net title with the score of 59. Javed Siddique of KGC was runner-up with score of 72.