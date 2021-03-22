Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf from March 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf carrying a prize purse of Rs7.9 million will tee off on March 25 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC).
The tournament will conclude on March 28.
Prior to this, a two-day match for local professionals and caddies of KGC, the 20th Rashid D Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, will be played on March 23-24 with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC.
Pakistan’s top golfers will compete in the professionals category – including Number 1 Muhammad Shabbir, Number 2 Ahmed Baig and the defending champion and current Pakistan Number 3 Matloob Ahmed.
Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ashfaq and Waheed Baloch will also participate in the tournament. A Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto is also up for grabs for players who achieve a hole-in-one.