Mon Mar 22, 2021
Our Correspondent 
March 22, 2021

Usman falters in qualifications at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

Our Correspondent Â 
March 22, 2021

KARACHI: Pakistanâ€™s top shooter Usman Chand faltered in the qualifications at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in New Delhi on Sunday.

Usman could not qualify for the finals as he scored 47 points (24, 23) in the qualification round of skeet eventâ€™s individual category.

With the total score of 120 points, Usman secured 14th position though he managed to be among top 4 in the first round. This was Usmanâ€™s first event of the year as he was eyeing for a quota place for the Tokyo Olympics. Usmanâ€™s performance in this world cup will help him better his international ranking.

