Regular strikes leave Sri Lanka at 54-3

ANTIGUA: West Indies made inroads to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 54 for 3 at lunch after what was a tough opening session of the first Test for the visitors here on Sunday.

West Indies skipper Kraig Brathwaite opted to field on a track that seemed to have a bit of moisture. Pacer Kemar Roach troubled both the left-handed openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne, using the round the wicket angle, finding a lot of movement.

Roach even forced Thirimanne to edge one past the third slip fielder and tempted Karunaratne to crack one towards point where Jermaine Blackwood floored a chance.

In the next over, Rahkeem Cornwall made use of the moisture and extracted a hint of bounce with Karunaratne edging one to John Campbell. Karunaratne managed only 12 from 43 balls.

Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando then were involved in a mix-up, with the latter being run out via a direct-hit from Kraigg. Fernando scored four runs off 11 balls.

The West Indies continued to plug away with discipline, with Jason Holder tempting the new batsman Dinesh Chandimal to edge one, but it fell short of Alzarri Joseph in the slips.

On the brink of lunch break, Jason Holder was rewarded for his perseverance when he got enough nip, with Chandimal eking out an edge to the wicketkeeper. Chandimal challenged the catch but to no avail. Chandimal managed only four runs off 25 balls.

Thirmanne was not out on 30 which came off 82 balls. He hit three boundaries.

The dominance of the bowlers could be judged from the fact that the visitors hit only four boundaries in 27.4 overs.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Dimuth c Campbell b Cornwall 12

Lahiru Thirimanne not out 30

Oshada Fernando run out 4

Dinesh Chandimal c Da Silva b Holder 4

Extras (lb 3, w 1) 4

TOTAL (3 wickets, 26.1 overs) 54

Fall: 1-17 (Dimuth Karunaratne, 10.4 ov), 2-29 (Oshada Fernando, 15.1 ov), 3-54 (Dinesh Chandimal, 26.1 ov)

Bowling: Kemar Roach 7-1-18-0, Shannon Gabriel 4-1-7-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 7-5-7-1, Alzarri Joseph 5-1-17-0, Jason Holder 3.1-1-2-1

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)