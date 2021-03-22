Healthy competition among spinners to benefit team: Shadab

ISLAMABAD: National One-Day team’s vice captain Shadab Khan Sunday admitted that healthy competition among the spinners to raise backup strength especially in the leg-spin department would help bring the best out of each player and ultimately assist the side to get better results.

In a virtual media talk, the vice captain said that he was not worried about growing competition in the leg-spin department.

“Usman Qadir and Zahid Mehmood’s inclusion in the camp means every player will have to work even harder. The same thing is happening in other departments and it will help the national side even perform better in the upcoming matches.”

Regarding inconsistent performance he had shown with the bat and ball over the years, Shadab said now he was completely fit and ready to perform.

“I have regained my top fitness level now. I have to admit that there were some issues with my fitness. Now I am looking forward to perform using all of my abilities. I hadn’t been able to score big and take wickets for the last few years just because of fitness issue.”

The all-rounder, however, rated himself as bowling all-rounder rather a batting all-rounder.

“Bowling would be my forte as I am a bowling all-rounder. Currently I am working on my batting under the guidance of Younis Khan and Misbahul Haq. My leg-spin holds bigger importance for the team.”

The leg-spinner played down his career’s resemblance with Australian Steve Smith.

“You cannot compare me with those who have already made their mark in international cricket. I am a beginner with my own positives. I just want to make all-out efforts to become a quality all-rounder.”

Shadab hoped that upcoming first-class season would help him earn a permanent place in the Test team.

“After my performance in the first-class season I would be in a position to make a claim for permanent place in the squad.”

The leg-spinner denied the rumours regarding exchange of harsh words with other teammates in the dressing room in recent times.

“We enjoy our talks in the dressing room amid Covid-19 threats. Even these tough days helped all the players to come close with each other and get involve in friendly talks.”

The all-rounder added that he was really missing Hasan Ali and hoped that he would recover soon to join.

“Hasan is my close associate. I hope to see him back in the camp soon. Hasan’s presence in the team helps boast players’ morale during every international match.”

Regarding team’s performance, Shadab said Pakistan would be playing ODIs following a long gap.

“After series against Zimbabwe, we haven’t been able to play ODIs. We would be playing two practice matches so that every member of the squad should be in the best of shape. Besides three ODIs, we have to play seven T20s on the tour.”

The all-rounder had no worries even without a spin bowling coach.

“Waqar Younis guides us in this regard and we also keep on chatting with other spinners to identify our flaws.”

The vice captain also hoped to repeat the ODI performance that Pakistan had shown during a 2-1 home series win against South Africa in 2007.

“We hope to win the ODI series again after a gap of 14 years. The series is important because it would help us get important points for the World Cup qualification.”