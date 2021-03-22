We live in a society where fake news and rumours spread like wildfire. For example, a video from the Aurat March with misleading subtitles was shared all over social media. Many senior journalists also shared those videos without even checking its authenticity. The fake videos put the lives of the organisers of the march in danger. Also, on social media, people are too vicious and attack other users for things they haven’t said or done. We have already seen how Mashal Khan was beaten to death over fake blasphemy charges. Recently, some Indian media outlets misreported an ongoing case related to people from Pakistan’s music industry. Many people started sharing the news report without verifying it. This trend is quite dangerous. Even in India, we have seen how people were killed because of fake news. If we want peace and harmony in our country, we need to tackle the cancer of fake news before it’s too late.

Razi Uddin Ahmed Wani

Karachi