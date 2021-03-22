Demonetization

At present, financial experts have been debating on the issue of demonetisation. The government wants to take relevant steps for the documentation of the formal economy and thinks that the demonetisation of the Rs5,000 note will help it achieves its desired results. In order to make this process a worthwhile and productive exercise, the following suggestions may be considered. First, the demonetisation process should be conducted over a period of twelve months or more in order to avoid unexpected and unnecessary shocks to our economy and its various levers of operation.

Second, people should be allowed to deposit their cash in hand in one or more designated bank accounts even in those which belong to their relatives or even colleagues. Third, the inflow of the rupees in such bank accounts should be monitored by the relevant authorities for a period of two years. If the account holder doesn’t file a tax return during this time, the relevant authorities should issue show cause notices and conduct other investigative procedures in a transparent and customer-friendly manner. Under no circumstances, however, people should be subjected to harassment, harsh attitudes or strict penalties. The demonetisation process needs to be smooth so that the government can meet its targets without any major problem.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore