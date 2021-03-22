New slogan

According to some media reports, the government has changed the slogan to fight Covid-19 from ‘We should not fear the coronavirus, we need to fight it’ to ‘Coronavirus is a pandemic, precaution is its cure’. It’s a positive sign that the government has finally realised that the slogan adopted in the early stages of the pandemic was extremely inappropriate, inapt and unsuitable. It’s surprising that the previous slogan was approved. That slogan was making light of the fact that virus is a horrific and terrible disease which has resulted in the death of millions of people around the world. If people aren’t afraid of the virus, they won’t take safety precautions that are necessary to contain the spread of the virus.

It’s hoped that the government will adopt some more realistic slogans to make people realise the severity of the situation.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore