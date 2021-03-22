China-US meeting

As some top diplomats from China and the US concluded their meeting in Alaska on March 19, observers of world economy and politics knew that it was a difficult one. The meeting is said to have been tense. The tension emanated from the backlog of the Trump administration which had made it a point to fight with China over trade tariffs and 5G telecommunication. The Trump administration was blaming China of tech espionage, and some Chinese maritime actions had also riled the US. This all resulted in some US sanctions on China which came in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that had its provenance in China. After the recent talks, China said the talks were candid, constructive, and helpful. From the US side it was made clear by Blinken even before the talks began that the differences remain.

The acrimony on both sides presented an unsavoury scene and hardly anybody could be pleased at such talks. Both delegations launched broadsides over the human rights violations and geopolitical ambitions of each other. Since America and China are the world’s two largest economies, their relations matter a lot for the rest of the world. Of course, both have their core interests that are vital for them, but prolonged tension will not be in the interest of neither party, nor will it benefit the world. America’s repeated mention of China’s crackdown in Xinjiang and Hong Kong irks China and dampens the spirit of reconciliation between the two countries. Another cause of concern for the US is Chinese pressure on Australia over trade bans. As the Trump administration embarked on a new Quad alliance involving Australia, India, and Japan, with America in the lead against China, naturally it presented a new threat to Chinese interests in the region and in the world at a larger scale. When America talks about a free Indo-Pacific region, it actually excludes China from the equation which the latter is not likely to accept happily.

There is a need for a reversal of Trump-era policies so that more structured dialogues can take place. The Biden Administration should now seriously rethink about the US’s trade sanctions and restrictions on American firms manufacturing in China. Both countries have a plethora of grievances against each other and only a breakthrough can normalize their bilateral economic and political ties. Both sides should be prepared and willing to engage with each other more often. A mutually collaborative approach can help, as an exclusionary alliance like Quad is likely to further exacerbate their relations and throw this region into another unnecessary era of tensions that a world under the Covid-19 pandemic can hardly afford.