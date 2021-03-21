US officials say talks with China useful, but no concrete outcomes

ANCHORAGE: Senior US officials briefing reporters after the Biden administration’s first high-level face-to-face talks with China said the meetings that ended on Friday had been useful, but they did not highlight any concrete agreements, even in areas of common interest.

“I do think we have a little bit more information than we did previously, and that will be useful,” said one official, speaking on condition of anonymity after two days of talks in Alaska that began with acrimonious public opening exchanges.

“We think there’s a few areas where probably, in the normal course of our diplomatic engagements, where we may be able to explore whether there’s areas where we can do some work together,” the official said.

These included North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and climate change, the official said, while stopping short of saying any agreement had been reached to do so.

China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, said two days of talks with the United States in Alaska that ended on Friday were candid, constructive and beneficial, while adding: “But of course, there are still differences,” China’s CGTN television network reported.

Yang said “the two sides should follow the policy of ‘no conflict’ to guide our path towards a healthy and stable trajectory moving forward,” the network said on Twitter.

It said Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, who also took part in the talks in Anchorage, said China had made clear to the US side that sovereignty was a matter of principle and it should not underestimate China’s determination to defend it.

US and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called “tough and direct” talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world’s two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration.

The two days of meetings, the first high-level in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office, wrapped up after a rare and fiery kickoff on Thursday when the two sides publicly skewered each others’ policies in front of TV cameras.

The talks appeared to yield no diplomatic breakthroughs - as expected - but the bitter rivalry on display suggested the two countries had little common ground to reset relations that have sunk to the lowest level in decades. The run-up to the discussions in Anchorage, which followed visits by US officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a firm stance, as well as by blunt talk from Beijing warning the United States to discard illusions that it would compromise.