Murder suspect in New Jersey admits to killing 15 people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW JERSEY, US: A murder suspect in New Jersey told police during questioning that he killed 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife, according to a prosecutor in court on Friday.
The suspect, Sean Lannon, is accused of beating Michael Dabkowski to death with a hammer in the victim’s home in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey, along with robbery and burglary. Lannon was arrested as a fugitive earlier this month in Missouri. Gloucester County prosecutor Alec Gutierrez told the court during a probable cause hearing that, during police questioning after being read his rights, Lannon admitted to killing Dabkowski as well as 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife Jennifer.