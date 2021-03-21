Murder suspect in New Jersey admits to killing 15 people

NEW JERSEY, US: A murder suspect in New Jersey told police during questioning that he killed 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife, according to a prosecutor in court on Friday.

The suspect, Sean Lannon, is accused of beating Michael Dabkowski to death with a hammer in the victim’s home in East Greenwich Township, New Jersey, along with robbery and burglary. Lannon was arrested as a fugitive earlier this month in Missouri. Gloucester County prosecutor Alec Gutierrez told the court during a probable cause hearing that, during police questioning after being read his rights, Lannon admitted to killing Dabkowski as well as 15 people in New Mexico, including his estranged wife Jennifer.