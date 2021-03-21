close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
March 21, 2021

Show-cause notice to PML-N MNA over allegations

March 21, 2021

BUREWALA: The Election Tribunal Multan has issued a show cause notice to PML-N MNA from NA-162 Ch Faqir Arain, directing him to submit detailed reply to allegations levelled against him by Ayesha Nazir Jutt in her petition here on Saturday.

The next hearing on the petition will be held in third week of April. MNA Arain, who won from NA-162 constituency, has been challenged by independent candidate Ayesha Nazir Jutt.

