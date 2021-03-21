close
Sun Mar 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

Police prevent marriage of under-age girl

OC
Our Correspondent
March 21, 2021

SUKKUR: The Mirwah Gorchani Police of district Tando Allahyar prevented the marriage of an under age girl from being solemnised on Saturday. The Mirwah Gorchani Police of District Tando Allahyar was tipped off about the marriage of a 14 year-old girl with a middle aged man. The Police managed to avert the marriage of 14 year old Nazia with 50 years old Ghulam Sarwar s/o Aslam Jatt. The groom and the girl along with her parents were taken to the Police Station for investigations and subsequent registration of the case.

