Mosque roof collapse kills two girls

PAKPATTAN: Two girls died when the roof of an under-construction mosque collapsed on them Chak 1-KB on Peer Ghani Road, on Friday evening. Reportedly, the prayer leader was teaching the lessons of the Holy Quran to 6-year-old Iman Fatima and 10-year-old Hurra Saeed in the mosque when its roof caved in, leaving both the girls dead on the spot and the prayer leader wounded.

Six cops suspended, booked for trespassing: DPO Rana Umer Farooq suspended and booked six policemen on charges of attacking house and shops of a citizen. The cops allegedly attacked the house and shops of a citizen on behalf of former Pirmahal municipal committee councillor Malik Kokab Rashid. The case was also registered against the councillor and his accomplices.